Spice Girls Tour Bus, Justin Bieber Icelandic Video Location

The band's old touring bus is listed on Airbnb for rent in June during a London reunion concert. And, authorities closed off a canyon after too many visitors wanted to see where Bieber shot a video.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the pop culture shrine news. You could sleep where the Spice Girls did. An entrepreneur converted the band's old double-decker touring bus into an Airbnb. It's for rent in June during a reunion concert in London. But do not try to visit a canyon in Iceland. Authorities closed it to tourists after too many visitors went to see the place where Justin Bieber shot a video. They want to be where Bieber was, though he's not anymore.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.