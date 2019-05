Gayle King Is Front And Center After 'CBS This Morning' Revamp CBS' Gayle King is having a moment at a time of scandals and ratings struggles at the network. She's emerged with a hefty new contract and a new team as the new CBS This Morning debuts Monday.

