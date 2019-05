U.S. Ban On Huawei Eased After Technology Stocks Drop The Trump administration backed off an order to U.S. firms to stop doing business with the Chinese company Huawei. Chipmakers raised concerns that the ban would harm U.S. competitiveness globally.

U.S. Ban On Huawei Eased After Technology Stocks Drop

The Trump administration backed off an order to U.S. firms to stop doing business with the Chinese company Huawei. Chipmakers raised concerns that the ban would harm U.S. competitiveness globally.