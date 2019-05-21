'Dementia Reimagined' Asks: Can There Be Happiness For Those With Memory Loss?
'Dementia Reimagined' Asks: Can There Be Happiness For Those With Memory Loss?
While caring for her mother, who had dementia, bioethicist Tia Powell began imagining a different way to approach the disease. Her new book looks at long-term care options and end-of-life decisions
Dementia Reimagined
Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End
Hardcover, 310 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?