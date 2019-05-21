Accessibility links
While caring for her mother, who had dementia, bioethicist Tia Powell began imagining a different way to approach the disease. Her new book looks at long-term care options and end-of-life decisions
'Dementia Reimagined' Asks: Can There Be Happiness For Those With Memory Loss?

Listen · 36:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/725366912/725453727" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
On Aging

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

While caring for her mother, who had dementia, bioethicist Tia Powell began imagining a different way to approach the disease. Her new book looks at long-term care options and end-of-life decisions

Dementia Reimagined

Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End

by Tia, M.D. Powell

Dementia Reimagined
Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End
Tia, M.D. Powell

