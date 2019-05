After 7-Year Battle, Amazon Nears Victory In Domain Name Dispute Retail giant Amazon has moved closer to winning the rights to an Internet domain name after years of opposition from several countries in the Amazon basin, including Brazil and Peru.

After 7-Year Battle, Amazon Nears Victory In Domain Name Dispute

Retail giant Amazon has moved closer to winning the rights to an Internet domain name after years of opposition from several countries in the Amazon basin, including Brazil and Peru.