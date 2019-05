Investigation Into Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's Yearbook Was Inconclusive The investigation into the racist photo on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook page was inconclusive, but school officials knew of the photo before his election and did not go public.

Investigation Into Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's Yearbook Was Inconclusive The investigation into the racist photo on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook page was inconclusive, but school officials knew of the photo before his election and did not go public.