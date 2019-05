Democrats Clash With Homeland Security Secretary Over Migrant Children Deaths Democrats on Capitol Hill clashed with the acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday over the deaths of five migrant children, who died after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

