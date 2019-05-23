U.S. Brings New Charges Against Julian Assange In War Logs, State Cables Case

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt Dunham/AP Matt Dunham/AP

A grand jury in Northern Virginia has returned a superseding indictment with 17 more charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, authorities said on Thursday.

These charges follow the earlier case brought against Assange in connection with the alleged help he gave to Chelsea Manning to compromise U.S. government computer networks.

Assange is being charged for his "alleged complicity in illegal acts" involving Manning and "for agreeing and attempting to obtain" information that compromised national security, officials say.

Manning provided Assange with war logs, State Department cables, assessments of Guantanamo detainees and other materials.

Said U.S. Attorney Zach Terwilliger: "The United States has only charged Assange with publishing a narrow set of classified documents" that included the names of innocent people included dissidents, human rights activists and others.

"Assange is not charged simply because he is a publisher," Terwilliger said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information.