Phil Plait: How Can Mistakes Lead To Scientific Advancement?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Setbacks.

About Phil Plait's TED Talk

When it comes to scientific research, mistakes are not only part of—but also crucial—to the process. Phil Plait explains how small setbacks can play a critical role in making big discoveries.

About Phil Plait

Phil Plait has gained a unique perspective on science and how the public understands it. He spent a decade working on data for the Hubble Space Telescope, and on public outreach advocacy for a half dozen different NASA astronomical satellites.

He's written books on scientific misconceptions, cosmic catastrophes and even a collection of satirical nerd insults, each showcasing his passion for science as well as his sense of humor.

His popular blog, Bad Astronomy, covers everything from interesting scientific events here on Earth all the way out to the edge of the observable universe. He's given talks about science around the world, he has appeared in several TV shows, including writing and hosting "Crash Course Astronomy," a 46-part introduction to astronomy on YouTube.