Jon Bowers: Can Striving For Perfection Help Us Learn From Our Failures? Everyone makes mistakes, but sometimes mistakes have big consequences. Jon Bowers argues that we should always strive for perfection—knowing we will fail and we have to learn from those failures.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Jon Bowers: Can Striving For Perfection Help Us Learn From Our Failures?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Setbacks.

About Jon Bowers's TED Talk

Everyone makes mistakes, but sometimes mistakes have big consequences. Jon Bowers argues that we should always strive for perfection—knowing we will fail and we have to learn from those failures.

About Jon Bowers

Jon Bowers works as a training manager for Intergrad Atlanta at UPS. Through a combination of 3D computer simulations, hands-on learning, and traditional classroom teaching, Bowers helps ensure that the millions of miles that UPS-ers drive every year are driven safely.

Bowers's 15 years of logistical operations experience at UPS has convinced him of the value of quality training and high expectations. He also holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.

