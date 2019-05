Voters In India Allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Stay In Power India's prime minister has been re-elected and his party is poised to secure more seats in parliament. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to American Enterprise Institute Scholar Sadanand Dhume about the win.

Voters In India Allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Stay In Power Asia Voters In India Allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Stay In Power Voters In India Allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Stay In Power Audio will be available later today. India's prime minister has been re-elected and his party is poised to secure more seats in parliament. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to American Enterprise Institute Scholar Sadanand Dhume about the win. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor