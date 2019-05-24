Lil Nas X Surprises Billy Ray Cyrus With A Maserati

The red convertible Maserati is to celebrate the success of their collaboration on the chart-topping song: "Old Town Road."

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What do you give your new best friend who helped make your song a massive hit? If you're Lil Nas X, your gift of choice is a Maserati. In a video posted this week, Lil Nas surprises country star Billy Ray Cyrus with a red convertible Maserati to celebrate the success of their collaboration on "Old Town Road" because...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

BILLY RAY CYRUS: (Singing) Baby’s got a habit, diamond rings and Fendi sports bras. Riding down Rodeo in my Maserati sports car.

