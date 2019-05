Trump To Be The First Foreign Leader To Greet Japan's New Emperor President Trump will be treated to a state visit in Japan this weekend. It will include meeting the new emperor and attending a sumo wrestling match. It's part of Japan's effort to woo Trump.

