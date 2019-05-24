Perps Clean Up During Home Invasion

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with the story of a home invasion - sort of. Nate Roman of Massachusetts got home from work earlier this month and realized there'd been a break-in. Nothing was missing, but the beds were made. The rugs were vacuumed. The toilets were scrubbed. A creeped-out Roman reported the break-in to the police, who were stumped. He thinks that a housekeeping service accidentally went to the wrong address. Notably, his kitchen was not cleaned.

