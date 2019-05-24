Featuring Alessia Cara, 'Querer Mejor' Is Classic Juanes

YouTube

After winning multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, Juanes is at a point in his career where he's following his creative muse with concept albums and music that reflects deeper thoughts instead of another round of hits. While the Colombian musician puts the finishing touches on an upcoming album, a new single shows that even his explorations are hit worthy.

"Querer Mejor" is classic Juanes, a slow-burning ballad that celebrates commitment and enduring love. What makes it stand out is the duet with the young Canadian vocalist Alessia Cara, who makes her Spanish- language debut opposite Juanes.

It's an exciting peek into what to expect from a new album from one of Latin music's most prolific and engaging creators.