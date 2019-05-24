Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Severe Weather And Climate Change, U.S. Migrant Deaths, VIP Dining A series of severe storms battered states across the country this week, but have communities drawn any connection between the weather and the effects of climate change? Meanwhile, the Trump administration admitted that a sixth migrant child died in U.S. custody within the past eight months. Plus, what are the perks of being a VIP diner at restaurants in the nation's capital? NPR reporter Nate Rott and KCRW reporter and host Steve Chiotakis join guest host Elise Hu.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: Severe Weather And Climate Change, U.S. Migrant Deaths, VIP Dining

Listen · 38:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/726707321/726747967" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: Severe Weather And Climate Change, U.S. Migrant Deaths, VIP Dining

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: Severe Weather And Climate Change, U.S. Migrant Deaths, VIP Dining

Weekly Wrap: Severe Weather And Climate Change, U.S. Migrant Deaths, VIP Dining

Listen · 38:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/726707321/726747967" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Trucks are piled on top of each other at Riley Auto Group on May 23, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri, after a tornado struck there. A series of powerful tornadoes killed at least three people in southwestern Missouri causing extensive damage in Jefferson City, the state capital. Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

Trucks are piled on top of each other at Riley Auto Group on May 23, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri, after a tornado struck there. A series of powerful tornadoes killed at least three people in southwestern Missouri causing extensive damage in Jefferson City, the state capital.

Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

A series of severe storms battered states across the country this week, but have communities drawn any connection between the weather and the effects of climate change? Meanwhile, the Trump administration admitted that a sixth migrant child died in U.S. custody within the past eight months. Plus, what are the perks of being a VIP diner at restaurants in the nation's capital? NPR reporter Nate Rott and KCRW reporter and host Steve Chiotakis join guest host Elise Hu.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.