Weekly Wrap: Severe Weather And Climate Change, U.S. Migrant Deaths, VIP Dining

A series of severe storms battered states across the country this week, but have communities drawn any connection between the weather and the effects of climate change? Meanwhile, the Trump administration admitted that a sixth migrant child died in U.S. custody within the past eight months. Plus, what are the perks of being a VIP diner at restaurants in the nation's capital? NPR reporter Nate Rott and KCRW reporter and host Steve Chiotakis join guest host Elise Hu.

