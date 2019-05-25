Fresh Air Weekend: John Waters; Lizzo

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Filth Elder' John Waters Says There Are Still 'Plenty Of Rules' Left To Break: The cult filmmaker, 73, has plenty of ideas about what older people should and shouldn't do. "You can't be trying too hard to rebel [when] you're older," Waters says. His new book is Mr. Know-It-All.

Lizzo On Feminism, Self-Love And Bringing 'Hallelujah Moments' To Stage: The flute-playing pop star celebrates self-acceptance on her new album, Cuz I Love You. "About 10 years ago I made the decision that I just wanted to be happy with my body," she says.

