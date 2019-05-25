Not My Job: We Quiz Kate Mulgrew, 'Red' On 'Orange Is The New Black,' On Colors

Kate Mulgrew plays an inmate named Red on Orange Is the New Black and was a former Starfleet Captain on Star Trek. She's recently written a book called How to Forget: A Daughter's Memoir. Since she knows so much about red, we've decided to quiz her on other colors; she'll answer three questions about purple, brown, and some hues we've never heard of before.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.