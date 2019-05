The U.K. After May NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Sebastian Payne, Financial Times political correspondent, about the coming resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and the candidates who could replace her.

The U.K. After May Europe The U.K. After May The U.K. After May Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Sebastian Payne, Financial Times political correspondent, about the coming resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and the candidates who could replace her. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor