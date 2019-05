Rolling Thunder Prepares For Final Ride In D.C. The annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally in the nation's capital will host its last ride this Memorial Day. The group is calling it quits after three decades due to high costs and logistics issues.

The annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally in the nation's capital will host its last ride this Memorial Day. The group is calling it quits after three decades due to high costs and logistics issues.