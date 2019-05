Massachusetts 'Drag Prom' Offers Accepting Space It's prom season, an anxious time for young people. It can be especially hard for kids who identify as LGBTQ. Enter Drag Prom, a dance where kids don't worry about their clothes or who they bring.

Massachusetts 'Drag Prom' Offers Accepting Space National Massachusetts 'Drag Prom' Offers Accepting Space Massachusetts 'Drag Prom' Offers Accepting Space Audio will be available later today. It's prom season, an anxious time for young people. It can be especially hard for kids who identify as LGBTQ. Enter Drag Prom, a dance where kids don't worry about their clothes or who they bring. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor