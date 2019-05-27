Highly Orchestrated Pillow Fight Takes Place In Japanese Town

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with the story of a pillow fight. I'm not talking about the childhood ritual. This is a highly orchestrated competition. It takes place in a small fishing town in Japan. When the game starts, five players are, quote, "sleeping, all tucked in." Then a whistle blows, and the fight begins. Reuters describes it as a mix between dodgeball and chess. The championship took place this weekend. The oldest contestant was 75. We're all kids at heart.

