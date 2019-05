Trump's Visit To Japan Is Overshadowed By Trade Tensions President Trump and his Japanese counterpart held a news conference Monday after the two met to talk about trade. Trump wants Japan to even out the trade imbalance with the U.S.

Trump's Visit To Japan Is Overshadowed By Trade Tensions Trump's Visit To Japan Is Overshadowed By Trade Tensions Trump's Visit To Japan Is Overshadowed By Trade Tensions Audio will be available later today. President Trump and his Japanese counterpart held a news conference Monday after the two met to talk about trade. Trump wants Japan to even out the trade imbalance with the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor