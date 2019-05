What Happens When A World-Class Athlete Decides To Have A Baby NPR's Rachel Martin talks to sprinter Allyson Felix, an Olympic champion, about her contract with Nike through pregnancy and her advocacy for black maternal health care.

What Happens When A World-Class Athlete Decides To Have A Baby

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to sprinter Allyson Felix, an Olympic champion, about her contract with Nike through pregnancy and her advocacy for black maternal health care.