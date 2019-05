Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Bart Starr Dies At 85 Legendary Bart Starr, who played for Green Bay's Packers from 1956 to 1971, was the first quarterback to win five NFL championships. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Bart Starr Dies At 85 Legendary Bart Starr, who played for Green Bay's Packers from 1956 to 1971, was the first quarterback to win five NFL championships. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.