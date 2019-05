As Silence Looms For Rolling Thunder, A Vet Explains What It's Meant To Him Thousands of motorcyclists ride to Washington, D.C., every Memorial Day. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, who spends hours each year saluting Rolling Thunder bikers.

As Silence Looms For Rolling Thunder, A Vet Explains What It's Meant To Him As Silence Looms For Rolling Thunder, A Vet Explains What It's Meant To Him As Silence Looms For Rolling Thunder, A Vet Explains What It's Meant To Him Audio will be available later today. Thousands of motorcyclists ride to Washington, D.C., every Memorial Day. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, who spends hours each year saluting Rolling Thunder bikers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor