As Floodwaters Threaten To Wash Away WWII Sub, Crews Race To Sink It A World War II-era submarine is again in the water after flooding in Oklahoma inundated the park where the submarine was housed. It's part of extensive flooding in the Missouri River basin.

As Floodwaters Threaten To Wash Away WWII Sub, Crews Race To Sink It As Floodwaters Threaten To Wash Away WWII Sub, Crews Race To Sink It As Floodwaters Threaten To Wash Away WWII Sub, Crews Race To Sink It Audio will be available later today. A World War II-era submarine is again in the water after flooding in Oklahoma inundated the park where the submarine was housed. It's part of extensive flooding in the Missouri River basin. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor