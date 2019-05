Veteran Tennis Stars Still Prove Le Creme De La Creme In Paris It's day two of the French Open. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Sports Illustrated executive editor Jon Wertheim about what to expect from tennis' aging greats and up-and-comers.

Veteran Tennis Stars Still Prove Le Creme De La Creme In Paris Veteran Tennis Stars Still Prove Le Creme De La Creme In Paris Veteran Tennis Stars Still Prove Le Creme De La Creme In Paris Audio will be available later today. It's day two of the French Open. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Sports Illustrated executive editor Jon Wertheim about what to expect from tennis' aging greats and up-and-comers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor