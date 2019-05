France Won't Take Its ISIS Fighters Back, But It Doesn't Want Them Executed Either France doesn't want to bring back French ISIS members captured in Iraq, but French authorities are dismayed that an Iraqi court has sentenced four of them to death.

France Won't Take Its ISIS Fighters Back, But It Doesn't Want Them Executed Either France Won't Take Its ISIS Fighters Back, But It Doesn't Want Them Executed Either France Won't Take Its ISIS Fighters Back, But It Doesn't Want Them Executed Either Audio will be available later today. France doesn't want to bring back French ISIS members captured in Iraq, but French authorities are dismayed that an Iraqi court has sentenced four of them to death. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor