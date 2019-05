Bill Buckner, Red Sox Scapegoat Later Embraced By Fans, Dies Former Boston Red Sox first-baseman Bill Buckner has died at 69. Best known for a fielding error that helped cost Boston the 1986 World Series, Buckner was cheered by Red Sox fans in recent years.

Bill Buckner, Red Sox Scapegoat Later Embraced By Fans, Dies Bill Buckner, Red Sox Scapegoat Later Embraced By Fans, Dies Bill Buckner, Red Sox Scapegoat Later Embraced By Fans, Dies Audio will be available later today. Former Boston Red Sox first-baseman Bill Buckner has died at 69. Best known for a fielding error that helped cost Boston the 1986 World Series, Buckner was cheered by Red Sox fans in recent years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor