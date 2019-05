2 Killed, At Least 16 Others Injured In Japan Mass Stabbing

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jiji Press /AFP/Getty Images Jiji Press /AFP/Getty Images

At least two victims are dead, including one schoolgirl, and about 16 others were injured in a mass stabbing attack near Tokyo, Tuesday morning.

Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted officials who said a knife-wielding man attacked a group of elementary school children as they were boarding a school bus at about 7:44 a.m. local time in the city of Kawasaki.

The suspect reportedly stabbed himself in the neck before he was detained. He has since died from his injuries, according to the broadcaster.

An eyewitness told police that the suspect, armed with two knives, approached the school bus and began stabbing children one after another, NHK said.

A city official said 16 people, most of them schoolgirls at a local Catholic school run by Canadian nuns, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Associate Press reported.

"A man stabbed them," Dai Nagase, spokesman for the Kawasaki Fire Department, told AFP. "We received an emergency call at 7:44 am, which said four elementary school children were stabbed."

The motive for the attack is unknown.

The fatal incident took place during President Donald Trump's visit celebrating the start of the Emperor Naruhito's new reign.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.