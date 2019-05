Morning News Brief Destructive tornadoes touched down in Ohio overnight. A lesson from a California wildfire: aid may need to come before a disaster strikes. And, four French ISIS fighters have been sentenced to death.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Destructive tornadoes touched down in Ohio overnight. A lesson from a California wildfire: aid may need to come before a disaster strikes. And, four French ISIS fighters have been sentenced to death. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor