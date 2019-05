The First State Trial Of The Opioid Epidemic Is About To Begin The first trial of an opioid manufacturer begins Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma. Johnson & Johnson is accused of selling highly addictive drugs using deceptive marketing practices.

The First State Trial Of The Opioid Epidemic Is About To Begin Audio will be available later today. The first trial of an opioid manufacturer begins Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma. Johnson & Johnson is accused of selling highly addictive drugs using deceptive marketing practices.