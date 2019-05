Smithsonian Institution Names Lonnie Bunch III As Its New Secretary The Smithsonian Institution has named Lonnie Bunch III as its new secretary. He will become the first African American to lead the institution and the first historian to be elected to the position.

Audio will be available later today.