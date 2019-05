Morning News Brief Missouri's last clinic that provides abortions is close to losing its license. Oklahoma communities are in a standoff with the raging Arkansas River. New election technology sparks security questions.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Missouri's last clinic that provides abortions is close to losing its license. Oklahoma communities are in a standoff with the raging Arkansas River. New election technology sparks security questions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor