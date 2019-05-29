GPS Sends Motorist To Rom, Germany, Instead Of Rome, Italy

An 81-year-old man from northern England had made the trip to Rome before. This time he used his GPS for assistance and instead of ending up in Italy, he arrived in Rom, a small town in Germany.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Luigi Ramanti (ph) decided to take a road trip from northern England to Rome, Italy. So he put Rome into his car's navigation system, and off he went. He noticed that the route looked a bit short, and he realized why when he arrived in Rom, a German village of less than 70 people - no Colosseum, no Trevi Fountain. Surprised, he had a minor car crash. He reportedly still has plans to go to Rome - the Italian one.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.