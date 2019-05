Growing Number Of Turkish Military Officers Seek Asylum In The U.S. More than two dozen ex-Turkish military officers are in the U.S. seeking asylum — afraid they'll be jailed if they return home. They say they were falsely accused of taking part in a 2016 coup.

Audio will be available later today.