New Mexico Officials Scramble To Handle Bus Loads Of Asylum-Seekers NPR's Noel King talks to Chris Brice, an official with New Mexico's Luna County, where U.S. border agents dropped off busloads of asylum-seekers, who are waiting for their cases to be processed.

New Mexico Officials Scramble To Handle Bus Loads Of Asylum-Seekers National New Mexico Officials Scramble To Handle Bus Loads Of Asylum-Seekers New Mexico Officials Scramble To Handle Bus Loads Of Asylum-Seekers Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Chris Brice, an official with New Mexico's Luna County, where U.S. border agents dropped off busloads of asylum-seekers, who are waiting for their cases to be processed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor