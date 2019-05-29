'The Persistence Of Chaos' Sells For More Than $1 Million

The piece of artwork is a laptop that is loaded with infamous malware. Viruses like WannaCry and MyDoom are in the computer — famous ransomware that locks computers and demands payment.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Its creator says it is art - a laptop loaded with infamous malware. The artwork is called "The Persistence Of Chaos." Viruses like WannaCry and MyDoom are in that computer - famous ransomware that locks computers and demands payment. Somebody paid $1.345 million at auction for that laptop. Advice to the buyer - do not log in to check your email; the computer's already cost you more than a million bucks.

