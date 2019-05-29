Special Counsel Mueller To Deliver Statement On Russia Investigation

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to speak publicly for the first time since the beginning of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He expected to address reporters at the Justice Department on Wednesday morning, but it isn't clear precisely what he might say or what it could mean for the ongoing fight over whether Mueller might testify before Congress.

House Democrats say they want to hear from the special counsel and they've issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted text of his report and his supporting evidence — which the Justice Department won't provide.

Attorney General William Barr says the grand jury material in Mueller's report must remain secret under federal regulations and has recommended more broadly that the work is protected under executive privilege.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The White House was notified last night that Mueller might make a statement, an official told reporters there on Wednesday morning.

The statement also follows an account in a new book that described the special counsel's office as having prepared an indictment for Trump in connection with alleged obstruction of justice — the focus of Volume II of Mueller's report.

No such indictment was ever unsealed and Mueller's report described the decision by him and his office not to attempt to prefer charges against the president, in keeping with the Justice Department's policy prohibiting that.

A spokesman told NPR that the documents described in the new book don't exist.