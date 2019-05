Rain Keeps Falling In Oklahoma As State's Levees Are Tested A surge of floodwater is moving from Oklahoma and into Arkansas. The rain has been relentless the past month and swollen rivers and tributaries are overwhelming some cities.

Rain Keeps Falling In Oklahoma As State's Levees Are Tested National Rain Keeps Falling In Oklahoma As State's Levees Are Tested Rain Keeps Falling In Oklahoma As State's Levees Are Tested Audio will be available later today. A surge of floodwater is moving from Oklahoma and into Arkansas. The rain has been relentless the past month and swollen rivers and tributaries are overwhelming some cities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor