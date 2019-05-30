Accessibility links
Have You Left The Workforce? Tell Us Why

The job market has improved greatly over the past decade, meaning the great majority of people who want to work can do so.

But one thing puzzles economists: The labor force participation rate has still not recovered to levels seen before the Great Recession. In other words, very many people have left the workforce and not returned. They may have done so for a variety of reasons, such as health, family problems or a simple desire not to work.

If you left your job — either voluntarily or not — and haven't looked for work for at least six months, please let us know via the form below, or here. We are looking for people willing to share their experiences. We may contact you for an upcoming story.

