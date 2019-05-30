Accessibility links
Can You Travel In Groups Without Going Crazy? NPR Wants To Hear From You NPR is putting together a guide on navigating the social dynamics of travel, and we need your help. Tell us, how do you deal with group dynamics when traveling?
Can You Travel In Groups Without Going Crazy? NPR Wants To Hear From You

Friends hiking in the mountains.
Westend61/Getty Images
It's almost summer, and if time and resources allow, a time to get away.

NPR is putting together a how-to guide — in podcast form — for navigating the social dynamics of travel. How do you get enough downtime on a trip, if you're an introvert? How do you deal with group dynamics when traveling? We will use your stories for a new NPR Life Kit podcast.

So tell us, what have you learned to do to make travel meaningful, despite different personality types? Or tell us about a time the group dynamics didn't work out.

Please fill out the form below, or follow this link to respond.

Part of this project involves putting voices on-air, so we would love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form — instructions are inside.

Life Kit