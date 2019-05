Venezuelan Opposition Is Open For More Talks With Maduro, Guiadó Says NPR's Noel King talks to NPR's John Otis, who is in Caracas, Venezuela, about his interview with opposition leader Juan Guiadó who is locked in a power struggle with President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan Opposition Is Open For More Talks With Maduro, Guiadó Says Venezuelan Opposition Is Open For More Talks With Maduro, Guiadó Says Venezuelan Opposition Is Open For More Talks With Maduro, Guiadó Says Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to NPR's John Otis, who is in Caracas, Venezuela, about his interview with opposition leader Juan Guiadó who is locked in a power struggle with President Nicolas Maduro. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor