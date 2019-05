Toronto Superfan To Sit Courtside For Raptor's Historic Game Nav Bhatia, a Sikh immigrant and superfan, has been to every Toronto Raptors home game since the franchise started in 1995. He'll be courtside for the Raptor's first NBA finals apperance in history.

Nav Bhatia, a Sikh immigrant and superfan, has been to every Toronto Raptors home game since the franchise started in 1995. He'll be courtside for the Raptor's first NBA finals apperance in history.