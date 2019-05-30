1972 Message In A Bottle Gets Response Via Facebook

In 1972, Tina Green put a note in a bottle and threw it into Lake Michigan. She got a new phone and discovered she had a Facebook message from 2015. A man found her bottle and was trying to reach her.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In 1972, 11-year-old Tina Green put a message into a bottle and threw it into Lake Michigan. It said, hello to whoever finds this bottle. Recently, Green got a new phone equipped with Facebook Messenger. She discovered she had a message from 2015. A man found her bottle on the shore of Grand Traverse Bay and had been trying to reach her for years. The two made plans to meet in the coming weeks.

