'Queenie' Author Candice Carty-Williams

Her debut novel is one of this summer's most buzzed-about books. It's about race and dating, men and women, stereotypes and sexuality. Sam talks to Candice Carty-Williams about all that and more — and she reveals what she absolutely won't change in the coming television version of 'Queenie.' Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.