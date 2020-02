Ryan O'Connell On 'Special'

Coming out as gay was easy for Ryan O'Connell. Coming out as disabled — admitting the cause of his limp was cerebral palsy and not, as he lied, a car accident — was a lot harder. Ryan tells Sam how that experience became the basis for his Netflix show, 'Special.' Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

Thomas Lu, Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.