Rosalía's 'Aute Cuture' Takes Us To The Nail Salon

YouTube

Well, now we just want to hit up the nail salon with Rosalía. "Aute Cuture," which has been featured in the Spanish flamenco-pop star's live sets lately, arrives today with a fabulously fun and femme-forward video directed by Bradley and Pablo, the duo best known for the Lamborghini-revved "MotorSport" visual for Migos, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

With its handclapped syncopation and hyped-up production, "Aute Culture" sounds like the artist's head-turning, flamenco-fusion bomb El Mal Querer — which placed in NPR Music's Top 10 albums of 2018 — lacquered into the very detailed, extremely sharp corners of Rosalía's impeccable nail art.

"In the business of beauty, things aren't always pretty," Pili, Rosalía's sister and stylist, explains in The Fader's cover story. "This was especially true in the affairs of Aute Cuture, a mystic beauty gang. The gang once came over this town doing perfect f****** nails, said to contain uncanny magic."

In other words: don't cross Rosalía.