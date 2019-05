How California Is Helping Shape The 2020 Presidential Race Democratic presidential candidates will gather in California this weekend for a state Democratic Party convention. California's liberal policies have served as an inspiration for many.

How California Is Helping Shape The 2020 Presidential Race Politics How California Is Helping Shape The 2020 Presidential Race How California Is Helping Shape The 2020 Presidential Race Audio will be available later today. Democratic presidential candidates will gather in California this weekend for a state Democratic Party convention. California's liberal policies have served as an inspiration for many. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor